Jared Polis succeeds John Hickenlooper as governor on Tuesday

DENVER -- Jared Polis will become the 43rd governor of Colorado on Tuesday, succeeding John Hickenlooper, who is being replaced after two terms.

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed off streets at 10 p.m. Monday around the Capitol. They will remain closed until about 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Grant Street: Two lanes between Colfax Avenue and 14th Avenue

Lincoln Street: Complete closure between 13th Avenue and Colfax Avenue

Sherman Street: Complete closure from 13th Avenue to 14th Avenue

14th Avenue: Complete closure at Broadway to Grant Street

At 9 a.m., the public viewing area on Lincoln Avenue opens. The ceremony starts at 11 a.m. and Polis will speak at noon.

Polis is a former five-term congressman from Boulder. He beat then-state treasurer Walker Stapleton in November to become the nation's first openly gay governor.

