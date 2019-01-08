Insurance company gives Colorado family $20,000 in owed payments from sewage damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEER TRAIL, Colo. -- A Colorado family contacted the Problem Solvers while having difficulty collecting money owed to them by an insurance company.

In September, the Meyer family's home was flooded with sewage due to a back-up caused by construction crews building a school nearby. The construction company admitted fault, but its insurer has not fully paid the Meyers. In fact, the family is owed $20,000.

"We didn’t know if we should run for the hills or what to do," Carmella Meyer said.

During the September incident, 5 inches of sludge covered the basement floor. All the Meyers' furniture and belongings would need to be thrown away.

Carmella said the insurance representative was frustrating to work with.

"She didn’t return emails. She didn't return phone calls," she said.

That changed after the Problems Solvers contacted the insurance company Tuesday. The Meyers are now expected to receive a check for at least $17,000 of the $20,000 owed.

"I honestly got to say 'thank you' for that, because until you made your phone calls, I still wasn’t getting an answer," said Carmella.

The Meyers said they had gone into debt to make ends meet waiting for the money. Now, the family is hoping life gets back to normal again soon,

The Problem Solvers will update this story when the Meyers receive their check.