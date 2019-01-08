× Former school custodian arrested on multiple sex assault charges

AURORA, Colo. — A former custodian with the Cherry Creek School Distict was arrested on multiple felony sex assault charges, according to an email sent to parents by the district on Tuesday.

Rodry Pombo was worked at two Cherry Creek schools between 2013 and 2015. He worked at Meadow Point Elementary School in the 2013-14 school year and Horizon Middle School between July 2014 and September 2015.

The school district said they were informed about the charges on Jan. 2 and did not provide any additional detail about the charges.

Cherry Creek schools said they are working with the Aurora Police Department in their investigation.

“There is absolutely no higher priority in the Cherry Creek School District than the safety and well-being of our students. This kind of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” the district said in the email to parents.