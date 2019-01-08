× Former Lakewood police officer arrested second time, accused of attempted sexual assault

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A former police officer with the Lakewood Police Department has been arrested on suspicion of attempted sexual assault. It is the second time he has been accused of committing a sex crime while on duty.

According to LPD, former police agent Randall Shaun Butler, 37, was arrested at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday. LPD said Butler allegedly engaged in unlawful sexual conduct with a woman while giving her a ride home while on duty on June 8, 2018.

The June incident is the second of which Butler is accused. In December, Butler was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a vacant parking lot while on duty, according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office. That incident allegedly happened at West 25th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard on Nov. 16, 2018. As with the June case, Butler was giving a woman a ride at the time.

For the November case, Butler was charged with two counts of sexual assault for conduct committed while on duty. He was put on administrative leave and later resigned from his position.

LPD said Butler was arrested on suspicion of the following counts Tuesday for the June incident:

Criminal attempt sex assault

Unlawful sexual contact

First-degree official misconduct

Official oppression

“In this difficult moment, all of us at the Lakewood Police Department are thinking of the victim in this case,” says Lakewood Police Chief Daniel McCasky in a statement emailed to FOX31 and Channel 2. “As I’ve said before, actions such as these will never be tolerated. These despicable actions in no way represent the men and women of the Lakewood Police Department who are committed to serving and protecting our community with integrity. We will do everything to assist the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office in prosecuting this case to its fullest extent. Right now, our top priority is the pursuit of justice for the victim.”

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call LPD’s tip line: 303-763-6800.