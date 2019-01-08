FBI searching Idaho town for evidence in Kelsey Berreth case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TWIN FALLS, Idaho -- FBI agents have been searching a small town outside Twin Falls, Idaho for evidence related to the disappearance and suspected death of a young Colorado mother. Kelsey Berreth was last seen Thanksgiving Day in her hometown of Woodland Park.

Hansen, Idaho is roughly 10 miles east of Twin Falls and has about 1,000 residents. A 32-year-old nurse who lives in the town is allegedly associated with Patrick Frazee, Berreth's fiance.

Frazee is accused of killing Berreth in her home. Berreth's cellphone was traced to a tower about 35 miles south of Twin Falls three days after Thanksgiving.

FOX31 learned the nurse was divorced several years ago and has two kids. Until recently, she was very involved with her son's activities.

