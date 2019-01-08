× DMV says 100,000 Coloradans may have been overcharged

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles says a computer error may have caused about 100,000 people to be overcharged in taxes. The issue is affecting people who were due to renew their vehicle registration in December 2018.

On Tuesday, the department said the problem impacted some Coloradans who own vehicles with model years 2014-2018 and 2010.

“Because of a computer system programming error, the [specific ownership tax] for these vehicles was calculated at a higher rate than outlined by the state formula,” DMV spokeswoman Sarah Werner said in an email to FOX31 and Channel 2.

The DMV said new programming has been developed and is currently being tested to fix the problem for those who have net yet renewed their December-expired registration and to ensure the error does not reoccur.

“Research is in progress to determine the full scale of the issue. The DMV is working with the DRIVES County Governance Committee and Colorado county clerks to determine a resolution for individuals who were impacted by the error,” Werner said.

The department said it would reach out to affected Coloradans once the scale of the issue is ascertained.

“We apologize for this issue and are committed to making it right for those affected,” Werner said.

The DMV has not yet said how much the drivers were erroneously charged.