Denver man dies after December hit-and-run crash

DENVER -- Just a few weeks ago, Dave Martinez appeared to be doing relatively well. The 53-year-old was on the road to recovery after being struck by a driver while on his bicycle. However, on Monday night, he died.

The Dec. 11 crash happened on Zuni Street near West 32nd Avenue in the Highland neighborhood. Martinez was riding his bike home at the time.

That drive who hit him has not been found.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help the Martinez family cover funeral costs.

