Chicago woman with concealed carry license fatally shoots armed robber, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A Chicago woman with a concealed carry license killed an armed robber Tuesday morning, WGN-TV reports.

The 25-year-old woman was standing at a corner and possibly waiting for a bus just before 6 a.m. Tuesday in Chicago's Fernwood neighborhood when a man armed with a weapon tried to rob her.

Police said the woman showed the suspect her weapon and shot the man in the neck.

The 19-year-old suspect ran from the scene but was located about a block down the street, WGN reports. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other details have been reported at this time, and police are continuing to investigate.