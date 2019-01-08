Binder documenting family’s ancestry discovered in Aurora thirft store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- An Aurora thrift store owner who is liquidating his business has three binders jam-packed with a family’s genealogical history. He is hoping to find the family.

The last name listed in the books is Maltby. In some cases, it is spelled "Maltbie."

Mike Pentel, the store's owner, has been in the business longer than he wants to admit.

"I started the store several years ago out of necessity. I was doing remodeling and real estate, and when the market turned upside down, I had to do something to generate some money," Pentel.

Of the tens of thousands of items Pentel is liquidating, three binder books caught his attention.

"Somebody did lots of family history on their whole ancestry going back to the 1800s," he said. “Old letters, old pictures, military records... here are some discharge papers from World War I.”

Dating from the Civil War with Ralph R. Maltby, Lt. Colonel, 10th Regiment, Kentucky Cavalry to the most recent, Robert Maltby who served in the Army Air Force during WWII, the records are extensive.

“I did some research on some of these names but I wasn’t able to find anybody," said Pentel.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers need your help to locate the family or extended family of the Maltbys.

“Somebody spent a lot of time researching their whole ancestry going back 150 years, so somebody is certainly going to want this and I’m just trying to get it to them," said Pentel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Problem Solvers: problemsolvers@kdvr.com