× Aurora police: missing woman found dead in southern Colorado

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department says the case of a missing 23-year-old woman is now a homicide investigation.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said that the remains of a person found in Aguilar, Colorado on Sunday are those of LeBrea Jackson.

Jackson was last seen in Aurora on Dec. 23.

No one has yet been taken into custody or charged.

Aguilar is about 20 miles north of Trinidad along Interstate 25.

APD’s Major Crimes Homicide Unit is investigating.

“Our investigation at this point indicates there is no threat to the public,” APD said in a press release.

Anyone with information is urged to contact MCHU Agent Ingui: 303-739-6067 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.