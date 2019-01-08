× 4 Smoky Hill High School employees placed on leave for handling of student with gun

AURORA, Colo. — Four Smoky Hill High School employees, including an assistant principal, were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into their handling of an incident involving a student with a gun off campus, according to a district spokesperson.

No one was harmed in the incident, a spokesperson for the Cherry Creek School District said and no further information about the incident were immediately available.

The employees placed on leave include: assistant principal Noah Harris, athletic director John Thompson, head wrestling coach Tommy Loyd and assistant coach and math teacher Jakob Fisher.

Smoky Hill Principal Chuck Puga sent an email to parents of students at the school informing them of the incident.

“This email is to inform you that four Smoky Hill employees have been placed on administrative leave regarding their handling of an alleged incident off campus involving a student in possession of a gun,” Puga’s email said.

The school is working with law enforcement regarding the incident.

Here is Puga’s complete email he sent to parents: