× Windy Monday with High Wind Warnings

We’re in for a windy day across Colorado. High Wind Warnings are in effect until 10pm. Mountain and Foothill gusts could reach 90mph. The I-25 Corridor should expect gusts of 30-65mph. The worst window for wind is 11am-2pm.

Skies stay sunny across the Front Range. Mild highs around 55.

The Mountains looks snowy with an additional 2-8″ of accumulation. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until tonight.

Drier and sunny on Tuesday.

Dry across the Front Range on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.