Wind gusts to 75 mph Monday: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER — Wind creating issues around the state today, from disruption to a Southwest Airlines flight to whiteout conditions in the mountains.

Here is a map showing the peak wind gusts as of 2 pm Monday.

Some of the peak wind gusts so far today. The wind is to be strongest now through mid-evening for the mountains (right along the Divide) and for the Cheyenne Ridge. pic.twitter.com/kba3xtTqd7 — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) January 7, 2019

Through 3:30 pm: the strongest wind in the metro area has been between Golden and Boulder with a 69 mph gust but Berthoud Pass measured a 75 mph wind gust.

The wind in the high country has caused travel issues due to blowing snow and reduced visibility. Plus, some ski areas had to close certain lifts due to the conditions.

Pony Express and Sundown Express lifts are now closed due to wind in addition to the Gondola, Storm Peak Express, Sunshine Express, and Morningside lifts. Elkhead, Four Points, South Peak, and Thunderhead Express lifts are still operating. — #SteamboatResort (@skisteamboat) January 7, 2019

The high wind warning continues for northern Colorado through late Monday evening, although the trend will be for the wind to decrease shortly after sunset.

Here is a look at the wind speeds forecast through the overnight, note the calming trend: pic.twitter.com/75oW7iCEAf — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) January 7, 2019

As things calm overnight, there will be a touch of cooler air to move in but we aren’t expecting much by way of major change through the week as you can see on our latest weekly planner:

The next system blows in later this week, the snow signal isn't too strong for the city but there is a chance. pic.twitter.com/2bEMAiBIuq — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) January 7, 2019

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.