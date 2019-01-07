× Wind pushes Southwest jet onto equipment as passengers exit at DIA

DENVER — A strong gust of wind caused a Southwest Airlines plane to slide onto baggage equipment while passengers were getting off the jet at Denver International Airport on Monday.

A FOX31 viewer shared the photo with us following the incident and said that the gust caused the plane to slide causing a woman to fall.

There were no injuries and no reported damage to the plane, according to an airport spokesperson.

There was a slight delay and another plane was brought in to bring passengers to Las Vegas.

The Pinpoint Weather team issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day on Monday because of the strong winds across Colorado.

High wind warnings are in effect until 10 p.m. Mountain and foothill gusts could reach 90 mph, while the Interstate 25 corridor should expect gusts of 30-65 mph.