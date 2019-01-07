Search for clues in case of missing mother continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOODING, Idaho -- The search for answers in what happened to a murdered Woodland Park woman is leading investigators nearly 800 miles away.

Prosecutors say Kelsey Berreth's fiance, Patrick Frazee, killed her on Thanksgiving day - and might have had help from someone near Gooding, Idaho, where Kelsey's phone pinged three days after she was last seen.

FOX31 Problem Solver Chris Halsne has traveled to Idaho for answers.

In the video above, he tells us that a task force there is serving search warrants and collecting new evidence.