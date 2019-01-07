New RTD discount program kicks in for low-income students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Thousands of students across the metro area head back to school on Monday after winter break.

It will also be the first day for a new discount pass program for low-income students who depend on RTD to get to class.

The program gives students who are 13 to 19 years old a 70 percent cut on the regular fare price Children 12 and younger can ride for free if they're with a paying customer.

This means the new discount program brings the price of a monthly pass for a student down from $50 to $34.

"Providing additional passes for students will give them more access to schools, take pressure off attendance, situations schools have been trying to solve, and even families in terms of how to pay for an RTD pass," Denver Public Schools spokeswoman Nicole Portee said.

"It actually will give families more access and alleviate some pressure with providing their students an RTD pass."

The district is also reducing the walk zone for schools from 3 1/2 miles to 2 1/2 miles. Students should check with the RTD coordinator a their school to sign up.