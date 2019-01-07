× Mother charged in death of 7-year-old boy found in Denver storage unit

DENVER — The mother of a 7-year-old boy whose body was found dead in a Denver storage unit two days before Christmas was formally charged on Monday morning.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office said Elisha Pankey, 43, was charged with child abuse resulting in death and abuse of a corpse in connection to the death of her 7-year-old son Caden McWilliams.

The body was found in a storage unit in the 5000 block of East Evans Avenue on Dec. 23. Pankey surrendered to the Denver Police Department on Wednesday.

Police have said the boy could have been killed or died in May. Pankey remains in jail on a $25,000 bond.

“Thanks to the tenacious work by both the Aurora and Denver Police Departments, we now know that young Caden was not only missing for several months, he was no longer alive,” Denver District Attorney Bett McCann said in a statement.

“This is a terrible tragedy for the community. While this case will take time to resolve, it will take even longer for our community to learn and heal.”

Records in the case remain sealed. Police are still seeking the public’s help because the death is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.