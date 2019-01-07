Wedding season is in full swing so don't wait to get the dress, start looking now. Little White Dress in Denver has an amazing location where every bride feels like a princess. They also offer a style consultant for every bride to help find the perfect look. Watch the segment to see samples of dresses and book your 90 minute consultation now because appointments fill up this time of year. The Little White Dress is located at 1130 31st Street in Denver. Call 303-814-8972 or you can find them at LWDBridal.comAlertMe
Little White Dress
-
