Lafayette man is world’s 3rd best massage therapist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAFAYETTE — A Boulder County man is among the world’s best massage therapists after he won 3rd place at the World Massage Championship in Denmark.

Jonathan Grassi owns the Inner Ocean Center for Healing in Lafayette. He’s been studying the art of massage therapy for more than a dozen years.

“As I’m working with people it’s about listening, showing up, not just working the body, but also working the spirit,” Grassi explained.

Grassi was among 127 participants who competed.

“These people are so dedicated and there are 40 different countries that participated,” he explained.

Each contestant was judged based on their technique, client experience and creativity.

“Part of this competition is about expanding the realm of massage,” Grassi said.

At the end of the competition, Grassi won a bronze medal — making him the 3rd best massage therapist in the world.

“It’s a huge accolade,” he said of the medal. “It’s really helped me see myself and realize what I have to offer”.

To learn more about Grassi’s technique or to schedule an appointment with him, click here.

If you have a story idea that's Unique 2 Colorado, message Kevin Torres on Facebook.