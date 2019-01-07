Initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms in Denver could be on May ballot

DENVER — A push to make Denver the first U.S. city to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms is getting closer to being on the ballot for the May municipal election.

On Monday, organizers with Decriminalize Denver plan to submit signatures to the Denver Elections Division to get the measure on the ballot.

As of Friday morning, more than 8,000 signatures had been gathered. Only 4,726 valid signatures are required to make the ballot.

The Denver Psilocybin Initiative would make personal use, possession and propagation of psilocybin mushrooms, also known as magic mushrooms, for adults 21 and older the “city’s lowest law-enforcement priority.”

It would also “prohibit the city from spending resources to impose criminal penalties” for personal use, possession and growth.

It also would establish the “psiloycbin mushroom policy review panel to assess and report on the effects of the ordinance,” much like the panel in place for marijuana.

Psiloycbin mushrooms are classified as an illegal drug by the federal government.

Marijuana is also classified federally as illegal, but that didn’t stop Colorado from approving recreational marijuana use in 2012. Colorado became the first state to allow recreational marijuana in January 2014.