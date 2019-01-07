High country whipped with high winds, snow

For many parts on I-70 today you would’ve gone faster if you were on skis.

For those who might have taken the day off today to do a little swooshing at Loveland Basin were blown away, actually they weren’t blown away - Loveland was closed because of the wind.

“It is a little on the breezy side, safety is our first priority and we shut a few of the lifts down,” said Dustin Schaefer, Loveland Basin spokesman.

Mother nature was having her way with high winds and snow today in the mountains west of Denver.

Stand up comic Collin Williams was heading back home to Utah, when he became westbound and down, “I was looking at the roads and said do you want to go Wyoming or Colorado? And I chose Colorado and might be regretting it a little bit right now.

We channeled our inner Problem Solvers to get him back on the road, and helped him put chains on his two wheel drive car.

Then, we had to ask this wayward comic if he found anything funny about the storm? “I am sure I will find something funny later, comedy is tragedy plus time, in the meantime I’m stuck in the middle of a tragedy and I can’t feel my face.“

Welcome to Colorado.