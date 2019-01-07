× Here are the road closures for Jared Polis’ inauguration

DENVER — Several roads around the Colorado State Capitol will be closed on Tuesday for the inauguration of governor-elect Jared Polis.

Polis will be sworn in as the 43rd governor at 11 a.m. Tuesday on the west steps of the Colorado State Capitol.

FOX31 will carry the inauguration live on our website, app and Facebook page. The inauguration will also air live on Channel 2 at 11 a.m.

Most of the road closures will begin at 10 p.m. on Monday night and last until around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The Colorado State Patrol recommends planning accordingly and avoiding the area.

Grant Street: Two lanes between Colfax Avenue and 14th Avenue

Two lanes between Colfax Avenue and 14th Avenue Lincoln Street: Complete closure between 13th Avenue and Colfax Avenue

Complete closure between 13th Avenue and Colfax Avenue Sherman Street: Complete closure from 13th Avenue to 14th Avenue

Complete closure from 13th Avenue to 14th Avenue 14th Avenue: Complete closure at Broadway to Grant Street

Here is a full map of the closures.

Following his inauguration, the governor-elect will then host a “Blue Sneaker Inaugural Ball Celebration” at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science at 6:30 p.m.

The 43-year-old Polis will succeed the term-limited John Hickenlooper to become Colorado’s first openly gay governor.