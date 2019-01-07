× Healthy Vegetarian Options for the New Year

It’s a new year and with that many are looking for a fresh start to eating healthy. One option is go vegetarian, but with flavor. Mount Vernon Canyon Club recently debuted its winter menu and it includes a Roasted Cauliflower entree that includes a pomodoro sauce, heirloom tomatoes and farro. A great fit for a hearty winter options that is also healthy for those trying to start the year off right.

Chef Ryan Wolf, Mount Vernon Canyon Club’s Food and Beverage Director stopped by to share us this great recipe!

Roasted Cauliflower with Fall Farro Salad and Pomodoro Sauce

Prep Time 45 minutes, Serves 6

For the Cauliflower:

2 each Medium size heads of cauliflower

1 each Lemon juiced

1 cup Tomato juice

½ cup Olive oil

1 Tbsp. Minced garlic

1 Tbsp. Herbs de Provence

1 tsp Black pepper

2 tsp Sea salt

Combine the lemon juice, tomato juice, olive oil, garlic, herbs de Provence and salt & pepper to create a marinade.

Slice the cauliflower into 4 thick steaks each.

Par steam or boil them for 5 minutes.

In a large baking dish marinate the cauliflower steaks for at least 2 hours.

For the Farro Salad:

1 each Butternut squash

½ tsp Crushed red pepper

1 tbsp. Olive oil

1 ½ cup Pearled Farro

3 cup Chicken Stock

1 each Small red onion

1 tbsp. Minced garlic

4 cups Arugula

4 tbsp. Butter

Salt & pepper to taste

Trim the skin off of the butternut squash and cut into medium sized pieces. Season lightly with salt & pepper, red pepper flake, olive oil and then roast at 400 degrees for 20 minutes.

In a medium sauce pan combine the chicken stock and farro and cook over medium high heat until the farro is still soft, but chewy. Cool and reserve until the squash is finished roasting.

In a large sauté pan sauté the onion, garlic and butternut squash with the butter over high heat. Add the white wine and farro. When the farro is hot, add the arugula and salt and pepper to taste, remove from heat. Reserve the “salad” for plating.

For the Pomodoro:

9 each Heirloom cherry tomatoes

2 tbsp Olive oil

½ cup Tomato juice

1 each Minced garlic glove

2 tbsp White wine

Salt & Pepper to taste

Over high heat in a small sauté pan add the olive oil and cherry tomatoes to blister the skin. Add the garlic and sauté for a short time being careful not to burn the garlic. Deglaze with the white wine and add the tomato juice. Season with salt & pepper and reduce the sauce until it coats the back of a spoon.

Assemble the dish:

Roast the cauliflower steaks in the oven at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. Place 2 heaping spoonfuls of the farro salad over the cauliflower. Pour the sauce around the edge of the plate around the cauliflower.