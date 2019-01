KITTREDGE, Colo. — No one was in a home that caught fire in Kittredge early Monday morning, Evergreen Fire Rescue said.

The fire was reported just before 5 a.m. in the 2600 block of Columbine Trail.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Structure fire reported at 4:55 am in Kittridge off Myers Gulch. EFR on scene quickly and began attack. Luckily no one was in the building. Fire is out and crews are working on clean up. PLEASE avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/1SrHYjbdGg — Evergreen FireRescue (@efr_co) January 7, 2019