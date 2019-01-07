Dancer who lost leg in Boston Marathon bombing hit by car

BOSTON — A woman who lost part of her leg in the Boston Marathon terrorist bombing has been hospitalized after she was hit by a car while she was walking across a street.

“Struck by a car on Commonwealth Avenue, while on a crosswalk,” Adrianne Haslet wrote on Instagram, next to a photo of her wearing a neck brace in a hospital bed. “Thrown into the air and landed, crushing the left side of my body.”

The Instagram photo shows her wearing a neck brace in a hospital bed. “I’m completely broken,” writes Haslet, who lost her left leg in the bombing. “More surgery to come.”

Haslet was a spectator at the finish line of the race in 2013 when two bombs went off in a terrorist attempt that claimed three lives. She ran it in 2016 and was training for this year’s race when the accident occurred Saturday night.

WBZ reported Haslet was in Boston Medical Center. She suffered a dislocated shoulder with three broken bones, according to a post her brother wrote on Facebook.

Police said the driver was turning and didn’t see Haslet because she was wearing dark clothes and it was raining, the station reported. Police issued him a citation for failing to stop for a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk.