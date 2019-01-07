Couple helps pulls two people out of car before it catches fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. — You can see shards of the remnants of a brutal crash on the I-76 off ramp onto Sheridan that almost turned deadly, if it wasn’t for the quick thinking of people passing by.

“It was crazy,” Elexcus Garcia said. “Yeah we definitely did not expect to be pulling someone from a burning car last night.”

Garcia and her boyfriend were driving to dinner when they saw the crash. Garcia says they pulled over and noticed leaking fluids from one of the cars. They rushed over.

“Our adrenaline was just like, you know,” Garcia said. “We were trying to help them.”

Garcia says her boyfriend helped a stranger pull the two people out of the car moments before it caught fire. Garcia was the first to call 911.

“The fire was getting bigger and we didn’t want the car to blow up so we moved them further away,” she said. “There was a lot of people there like that were watching, recording on their phones and stuff like that and I was like wow, it’s crazy to me that no-one called an ambulance.”