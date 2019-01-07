CDOT continues to struggle to hire snowplow drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLDEN, Colo. -- The Colorado Department of Transportation's push to hire snowplow drivers has stalled.

The latest report shows employers added more than 300,000 jobs across the country in December and CDOT said that means there are fewer people looking for employment.

In November, CDOT had 100 openings for snowplow drivers in the state. Two months later, it's still looking for help.

A spokesman said low unemployment rats and the lack of people with commercial driver's licenses are hindering the transportation agency's ability to fill the vacancies.

The problem isn't limited to CDOT. Industries requiring commercial driver's licenses, including bus companies, school district's and CDOT's Bustang system, are struggling to find employees.

Snowplow drivers can earn $22 an hour, up from $19 an hour. Retired maintenance workers will also be able to return and drive plows for $25 an hour or their rate when they retired.

Anyone hired from out of state will also be offered housing stipends.