Body of 7-year-old boy found dead in Denver storage unit found encased in concrete, sources say

DENVER -- The body of a 7-year-old boy found dead inside a Denver storage unit was encased in concrete, multiple sources told FOX31 on Monday.

The sources, who spoke to FOX31 on the condition of anonymity, said that it "appeared to be an attempt to hide evidence." Police have said the boy, 7-year-old Caden McWilliams, could have been killed or died in May.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office on Monday charged Elisha Pankey, 43, with child abuse resulting in death and abuse of a corpse on Monday in connection to the death of her son McWilliams.

The body was found in a storage unit in the 5000 block of East Evans Avenue on Dec. 23. Pankey surrendered to the Denver Police Department on Wednesday.

Pankey remains in jail on a $250,000 bond.