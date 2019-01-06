Video shows deer being rescued from hole at Aurora construction site

AURORA, Colo. — Officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescued a young deer from a hole at an Aurora construction site Friday. The agency posted a video of the rescue on its Facebook page.

The yearling whitetail buck fell into the large hole, which CPW described as a manhole, near 6th Avenue and South Picadilly Road, which is on the eastern edge of town.

An officer tranquilized the buck before a team removed it from the hole. CPW said the animal was uninjured. It thanked SEMA construction crews for their help in the rescue.

Construction workers have put a top on the hole to prevent anything else from falling into it.