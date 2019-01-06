Surveillance video shows hit-and-run driver plowing through Aurora fence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. – A family’s home security system caught the moment a driver slammed into their fence and then took off.

The crash happened on the afternoon of Jan. 2 at a home in the 1100 block of Joliet Street in Aurora, which is near Havana Street and East 13th Avenue.

“Looked like he was coming from this way, and out of nowhere, just lost control, slammed into the fence,” homeowner Tito Serrano said.

A section of the fence was broken off. A metal pole leftover from an older fence inside the yard seemed to stop the vehicle from plowing into the garage.

“That could have been so much worse than what it was,” Serrano said.

The video shows the driver take off almost immediately after the accident. The license plate broke off and was left on the property. Serrano says the police told him it is not registered to the vehicle seen in the video.

There was a layer of snow on the ground at the time of the accident. Serrano says he believes the crash was an accident. However, he does not understand why the driver decided to leave.

“It is frustrating. Now, I’m stuck paying to fix my own fence that someone else damaged,” Serrano said.

He is hoping his security video will help police track down the vehicle and the driver.

It appears to be an older model black Chevrolet Tahoe SUV. It has white damage to paint on the roof and a large sticker across the back window that says “CHEVY."

If you have any information on the vehicle or the driver, you’re asked to call Aurora Police Department: 303-739-6000 .