× Report: Broncos blocking teams from interviewing Gary Kubiak for openings

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos are reportedly blocking other teams from trying to interview former head coach Gary Kubiak as an offensive coordinator, league sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports that both the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals requested permission to interview Kubiak, who currently works as senior personnel adviser for the Broncos.

Broncos blocking teams from interviewing Gary Kubiak for OC openings, per league sources.https://t.co/i1miYA6rRG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2019

Both teams wanted to interview him for their offensive coordinator jobs, but Denver would like to keep Kubiak for the 2019 season. According to Schefter, the Broncos would like him to work with whomever Denver hires as their next head coach.

At a press conference last week, Broncos general manager John Elway said that he expected Kubiak to remain with the Broncos in an undetermined role.

“I think it could be where it is, it could be on the offensive side,” Elway said. “We’ll see what that role may be, but Gary will be around.”

The Broncos are allowed to block other teams from interviewing Kubiak because he is still under contract with the team and sources told Schefter that Kubiak would like to remain with the Broncos.

Kubiak was 21-11 as head coach of the Broncos and helped lead the Broncos to a Super Bowl 50 win. He stepped away from coaching after the 2016 season, citing health issues.

The Broncos are in the market for a new head coach after they fired Vance Joseph.