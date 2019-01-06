Parker woman in coma after plane crash lands in California river

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A crash landing into a river in Sacramento on Wednesday left a Parker woman in a coma. Candy Huffman, 64, is fighting for her life after being trapped underwater in the American River for more than five minutes.

“What I’m hoping is that we can raise enough money to keep my family here so we can continue to be by her side,” said Huffman’s daughter, Angie Harcrow.

Harcrow has spent the past four nights in the hospital with her unconscious mother. Candy Huffman had to be unbuckled and dragged to the surface after the seaplane she was riding in hit the water hard.

“It was instantaneous. It was like, ‘what the heck happened?'” said Keith Hezmalhalch, who was piloting the plane at the time of the crash. He forgot to make sure his landing gear was up before attempting the maneuver.

It’s an error Hezmalhalch says he’ll always regret.

“My responsibility is the safety of my passenger and it means everything to me. I try to always fly safe and have safe practices and I will kick myself forever,” he said.

The pilot dove underwater four times to save Candy. CPR performed at the hospital revived her, but it also broke her ribs and deflated her lungs

“Her body is just in shock. It’s hour-by-hour at this point,” said Harcrow.

Harcrow says she wants her mom to be surrounded by family when she wakes up.

“Hopefully, when she wakes up, she’ll know we never left her,” she said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Candy and her family. The money raised will help pay medical bills and keep Candy’s Colorado family in California while she recovers.