Mountain snow, strong wind expected Sunday and Monday

DENVER — Expect an increase in cloud cover as we end our weekend on Sunday. This will keep temperatures a few degrees cooler than Saturday, but still stay above average, as highs soar into the mid-50s in Denver.

Mountain snow showers will continue throughout the day, making any travel very difficult west of the foothills.

Snow will be heavy at times, lingering in the mountains through Monday. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for portions of the high country as totals will range from 2 to 12 inches.

Monday will be significantly windy, with gusts in the foothills close to 90 miles per hour. In Denver, expect gusts from 40 to 50 mph. A High Wind Watch remains in effect until 10 p.m. Monday.

The quiet, mild weather looks to continue across Colorado this week. Monday will bring breezy conditions as highs stay in the 50s. The warmest day of the week will arrive Wednesday as the mid-50s return.

An early preview of the upcoming weekend looks quiet along the Front Range, with another shot of mountain snow possible.

