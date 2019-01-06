× Man gets 30 days in jail, 3 years probation after beating pit bull puppy for defecating in house

HAYWARD, Calif. — A San Francisco Bay Area man was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years of probation for beating a 9-month-old pit bull because the animal defecated in his home.

According to WNYW, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said 24-year-old Joshua Julian Tadduc had already pleaded guilty to felony animal cruelty for abusing the puppy, Aaliyah, in September 2017.

According to court records, Tadduc will serve his 30 days in the Santa Rita Jail on weekends. His probation period is set to expire Jan. 3, 2022.

WNYW reported that the DA said Tadduc tried to punish the dog by yelling at it and demanding it go to “time out.” When Aaliyah did not follow his orders, Tadduc grabbed her and pulled her down the stairs by her hind legs. The puppy then bit Tadduc, causing what police described as a superficial wound. According to what Tadduc told investigators, it was at that point when Aaliyah got away and hid in a bathtub, so he dragged her to the garage and beat her in the face with a wooden pole.

The DA said when Tadduc saw the injured dog in the garage the following day, he went to work instead of rendering aid.

According to WNYW, Tadduc’s roommates found Aaliyah and took her to a veterinarian. The puppy reportedly had a compound fracture of her upper left jaw that left bone protruding outside the gums and a fractured joint that connects the jawbone to the skull. She also had a loose molar. Aaliyah’s facial injuries were so severe, she had to undergo six hours of reconstructive surgery. Prosecutors said the puppy also had many bruises on her body.

In addition to the jail time and probation, Tadduc will have to take 26 anger management classes. He was also forced to forfeit his ownership of Aaliyah and will be forbidden from owning animals for three years.