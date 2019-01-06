Denver-bound flight diverted to Gunnison due to mechanical warning in cockpit

GUNNISON, Colo. — A flight destined for Denver International Airport was diverted to Gunnison after a mechanical warning indicator went off in the cockpit.

United Airlines flight 3405 originated in Albuquerque. It is being operated by Republic Airline.

Republic Airline spokesperson Jon Austin said that after the warning went off, crews decided to divert to the nearest airport, which was Gunnison-Crested Butte Regional Airport.

All passengers and crew are safe.

Austin said they are working to have an engineer in Gunnison test what caused the warning. He said he is unsure when the flight will continue on to Denver.

According to FlightAware, the plane was in the air just under one hour. The site lists the aircraft as an Embraer E175 jet.