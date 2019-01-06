Avalanche kills backcountry skier in San Juan Mountains

OURAY COUNTY, Colo. — A backcountry skier was killed in an avalanche Saturday in the San Juan Mountains near Red Mountain Pass, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

According to the CAIC, the skier was caught, buried and killed in the avalanche, which happened in the Upper Senator Beck Basin.

The CAIC’s report stated the exact time the avalanche occurred is unknown.

Further details regarding the avalanche and the skier’s identity were not released. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.