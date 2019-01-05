× Quiet weekend in Denver, mountain snow showers Sunday

Temperatures will remain nearly 15 to 20 degrees above average across the Front Range thanks to a large area of high pressure. Highs in the Denver metro area will return to the upper 50s with light wind and a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will max out in the 30s and 40s across the mountains with increasing clouds.

Our next weather system will arrive across western Colorado tonight, bringing mountain snow showers and cooler air. Snow will continue throughout the second half of our weekend, heavy at times with poor driving conditions. Meanwhile in Denver, expect only an increase in cloud cover and a slight drop in temperatures, with highs making it into the low 50s.

Snow will continue in the high country until early Monday morning. Totals look to range from 2-12″ with localized higher amounts possible, especially at higher peaks. A few flurries can’t be ruled out across the Front Range late Sunday night into Monday morning, but no accumulation is expected.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for portions of western Colorado until midnight Sunday.

We’ll stay warm and dry heading into the upcoming work week. Highs will stay in the mid-50s with no chance of rain or snow.

