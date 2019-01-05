Problem Solvers get Walmart to investigate pre-paid debit card fraud case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAILEY, Colo. — Kim Parker spent her Saturday morning making frantic calls on the phone. Friday night, Parker and her husband put $500 on their Walmart MoneyCard. They use the pre-paid debit card to pay their bills every month. But when the Parkers woke up Saturday morning, they were shocked to see the card had less than $50 on it and someone was still making purchases.

“I believed that they were safe,” Parker said. “There were several foreign transactions, places I did not know, places that I did not make purchases.”

Parker and her husband tried to report the fraud, but were not able to get hold of anyone at Walmart, only an automated messaging system. They were able to cancel the card, which only had about $5 remaining by the time they could act. They even tried reporting the issue online, but kept getting error messages to try again.

“It was very scary,” Parker said. “I was thinking, 'what am I going to do? How am I going to pay my bills? And is there any guarantee with this money?'”

The Problem Solvers were able to get in touch with Walmart on Saturday. In a statement, a spokesperson from Walmart said, “Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We are investigating this situation further. We care about our customers and are continually looking at how we can better protect them.”

But even if Parker gets that money back, she’s not sure if she can trust a process she previously thought was well protected after this experience.

“Are these cards safe?” Parker said. “Should I put cash on these cards? Is there any sort of insurance? Who backs these loadable cards up?”