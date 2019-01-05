Jefferson County residents can get radon test kits for free

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Radon is a silent killer that may be seeping into your home, but there’s no way to know it unless you take active steps to test for it.

As a part of Radon Action Month, Jefferson County Public Health is encouraging residents to gauge the amount of the deadly gas that you could be breathing, and they’re doing that by giving away Radon Gas Test Kits for free.

Colorless, odorless and tasteless, radon is a radioactive gas that rises from the soil and creeps in through cracks of your home with potentially deadly results – inhaling it can lead to lung cancer and kills roughly 21,000 people a year.

Nick Hanstein with Colorado Radon Pros says that a statewide spike in the levels makes Coloradans even more exposed to the danger. “Radon comes from the breakdown in uranium in the ground – just the geological structure of where Colorado is causes those radon levels to be high here,” he said.

That means roughly 500 people across Colorado will die this year from lung cancer caused by exposure to radon.

Old or new, all buildings should be monitored. To help Jeffco homeowners combat the effects of radon, county residents have an easy opportunity to have their homes tested, and all it takes is a trip to the public health center to pick up a test kit.

The department has about 1,000 kits but will be given away on a first come, first served basis. After January, kits will be available for $10.

If your test comes back with dangerous levels of radon, the next step is to call in the pros.

“You need to do an evaluation of the house. Depending on the type of home it is – if it’s an unfinished basement, that can be simple – making sure all the cracks are sealed in the concrete. There are several tests that we do to ensure that the radon system we install is going to work,” said Hanstein.

The environmental protection agency recommends testing your home every two years.

The free kits are available only to Jefferson County residents but at-home tests are relatively inexpensive and can be found at most hardware stores.

To make sure you’re hiring a credible contractor, check with the National Radon Proficiency Program to make sure the company is certified.