Heavy traffic, bad weather expected along I-70 mountain corridor

If you’re traveling in the mountains this weekend, the Colorado Department of Transportation recommends you leave early and be prepared for inclement weather.

CDOT recommends that if you’re driving Interstate 70 eastbound Saturday or Sunday, you should leave the mountains before noon or after 7 p.m. to avoid the rush. Travelers from the Front Range should also get an early start: westbound traffic was already heavy Saturday morning between Genesee and the Eisenhower Tunnel.

A winter storm was expected to arrive along the I-70 mountain corridor Sunday, with up to five inches of snow possible beginning in the morning and lasting throughout the day. CDOT says drivers in Eagle and Summit counties could encounter long delays due to heavy traffic and icy and snow-packed roads. Travelers could also encounter safety closures due to weather and road conditions.

I-70 WB: Heavy traffic between MM 259 and MM 215. Up to 2 hours travel time. — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 5, 2019