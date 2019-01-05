× Denver staying dry, mountain snow on the way tonight

Clouds will quickly filter in this evening, as our next weather system approaches the state. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s overnight in the Denver metro.

Meanwhile, snow will start to develop late this evening across the high country. Snow will be heavy at times, with strong wind and frigid temperatures. Snow will continue throughout the day on Sunday in the mountains, with 2-12 inches expected. Localized higher amounts will be possible in the higher peaks. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in place for western Colorado until midnight Monday.

Sunday’s forecast in Denver remains quiet and dry, with temperatures soaring back into the mid-50s. A few flurries can’t be ruled out during the evening hours, but no accumulation is expected.

Snow will taper off on Monday night in the mountains, with a dry start to the week in Denver. Highs will dip into the low 50s for Monday and Tuesday, with upper 50s returning by Wednesday. Conditions look to stay dry and above average state wide heading into the middle of the month.

