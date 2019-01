DENVER — Officers with the Denver Police Department are investigating a death in Cherry Creek. Just before 5:15 p.m. Saturday, DPD said via Twitter that its officers were at 55 North Cook Street.

The address is home to the Alexan Cherry Creek apartments, a mid-rise building that was recently completed.

Police did not provide further information regarding the circumstances of the death.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.