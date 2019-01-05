Denver Museum of Nature & Science offering free admission for furloughed federal workers

DENVER — One of Denver’s most popular museums is offering free admission for furloughed federal workers through the end of January. According to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, employees on furlough due to the government shutdown will be admitted for free with a valid ID. One guest will also be admitted free of charge.

The museum announced the offer Friday.

Admission to the museum normally costs $16.95 for a regular, non-member adult ticket.

There are a number of permanent and temporary exhibits at the museum. “¡CUBA!” is one of the latter. The museums says the exhibit’s visitors will be “immersed in the extraordinary biodiversity, cultural traditions, and daily life of this intriguing country.”

The Denver Museum of Nature and Science is located at 2001 Colorado Boulevard on the east side of City Park.