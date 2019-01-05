× Castle Rock subdivision homes hit by gunfire, police say

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Castle Rock Police Department says homes in a local subdivision have recently been struck by gunfire, but the bullets’ source is a mystery. On Saturday, police said three houses in the Cobblestone Ranch neighborhood have been struck by bullets during the last three weeks.

The first report was received Dec. 14 regarding a house on Lynn Lane being struck. There have been two additional reports since then: one on Blue Water Circle and another on Esmeralda Drive. The latter incident is believed to have happened Saturday. A resident came home around 2 p.m. to find a bullet had gone through the garage door.

“These are obviously very concerning incidents for our community as well as the Police Department,” said Castle Rock Police Chief Jack Cauley in a statement. “We are fortunate these incidents have only resulted in property damage and that nobody has been seriously injured.”

CRPD officers have canvassed the area to try to isolate the location where the bullets originated.

While there have been three separate reports, police said they do not believe the incidents are intentional.

Anyone with information as to where the gunfire may be coming from is asked to contact CRPD at: 720-733-3517. Tips can also be emailed to crimetips@crgov.com