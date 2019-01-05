Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Aurora police seek help identifying bank robbery suspect

Posted 10:48 am, January 5, 2019, by , Updated at 10:51AM, January 5, 2019

Aurora police say this man attempted to rob a U.S. Bank in Aurora on Friday. (Aurora Police Department)

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery Friday.

The police department said Saturday that a man “attempted a robbery” about 4 p.m. Friday at the U.S. Bank branch at 2990 S. Peoria St. They released a photo of the man and asked for the public’s help in identifying him.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the man in the photo can call Aurora Police Detective Mike Thrapp at (303) 472-0350 or Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

