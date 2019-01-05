× Aurora police seek help identifying bank robbery suspect

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery Friday.

The police department said Saturday that a man “attempted a robbery” about 4 p.m. Friday at the U.S. Bank branch at 2990 S. Peoria St. They released a photo of the man and asked for the public’s help in identifying him.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the man in the photo can call Aurora Police Detective Mike Thrapp at (303) 472-0350 or Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.