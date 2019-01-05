Local 4-year-old boy whose father tried to kill him recovering from second surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- An attempt by a father to kill his son in a car crash years ago still has effects on the boy today.

4-year-old Isaiah has recovered from multiple surgeries since the incident in 2016 and this latest procedure is no different.

Isaiah will continue to have surgeries for years to come because of what his father did. This week, the little boy had an operation on his leg.

The boy's father, Nathan Weitzel, intentionally drove a car into a another vehicle August 2016. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he told prosecutors he did not think he could raise a child.

"He drove around with my son unbuckled in the backseat so he could hit impact, driving 75 miles an hour just crashing into parked cars," Nancy Lopez, Isaiah's mom, said. “My son had a broken leg and 20 stitches on his forehead, and he’s going to have to get surgery his whole life because of what his father did.”

Now, years later, and Isaiah still has injuries from that day.

“My son is the only one that has to be in the stroller because he can’t walk too long," Lopez said. “He can’t straighten his leg anymore, and so he walks with a limp. And he has pain almost every day he feels sore.”

By the looks of it, you'd never know what the 4-year-old has been through.

“He’s such a good boy, and he has such a good spirit, and right now even though he just had surgery he’s so happy and it’s so admirable and i just feel so blessed to be his mother," Lopez said.

The medical costs for this young boy and his family will only continue.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help him and his mother.