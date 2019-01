× 2 shot in north Denver; police investigating

DENVER — Officers with the Denver Police Department are investigating a shooting in the 3500 block of Milwaukee Street. The area is in north Denver’s Clayton neighborhood.

A DPD spokesperson confirmed to FOX31 and Channel 2 that two people were shot. Their conditions are unknown.

Police said a maroon sedan is possible involved in the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.