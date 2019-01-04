Sunshine, warm temperatures to round out the week in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be an unseasonably warm and quiet Friday across the state as temperatures soar to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A large area of high pressure will keep conditions clear with plenty of sunshine and light wind. Wind might be breezy at times in the high country.

The forecast will remain the same for Saturday, with a slight increase in cloud cover. Expect highs to stay above average, hitting the upper 50s.

A cold front will approach the western half of the state on Sunday, bringing in a few mountain snow showers.

Across the Front Range, expect mostly cloudy conditions and highs in the low 50s.

A few flurries can't be ruled out late Sunday night into Monday morning with the system, but no accumulation is expected. Totals in the mountains will range from 1-6 inches depending on elevation.

It will stay warm heading into next week with highs in the mid-50s. Expect mostly sunny conditions and no chance for rain or snow in the Denver metro area through Thursday.

