Semitruck driver involved in E-470 crash in Adams County dies

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The driver of a semitruck that went through a barrier wall, off an elevated bridge and rolled down an embankment on E-470 on Thursday morning has died, the man’s sister said Friday.

Sally Martinez says her brother, Steve Martinez, 72, died on Thursday night at University Hospital. She said alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash.

The crash involved several vehicles and happened just before 7:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of E-470 just north of East 120th Avenue in Adams County.

The Colorado State Patrol said the semitruck rolled over and landed upside down, and leaked fluid into a creek.

Firefighters worked a “major, major extrication” to free Martinez. He was flown by an AirLife helicopter to University Hospital where he underwent surgery before dying from his injuries later Thursday.

Martinez was a driver for Quick Haul Trucking in Hudson.