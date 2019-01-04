Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

“Power of the Bagel” campaign

January 4, 2019

To mark the beginning of 2019, Einstein Brothers Bagels is launching a new "Power of the Bagel" campaign! They're surprising folks with the news that some of their favorite breakfast items, like bagels, are already a great source of protein on their own.  Jessica Cook has several great comparisons.  To find more information visit EinsteinBros.com.
